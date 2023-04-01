Former 'Party Down' character makes surprise appearance in season 3 finale

Following the unforeseen revival of Party Down, the stars and producers of the comedy cult classic all mourned the absence of a cast member.

But at the end of the revival season of Party Down the said actor makes an appearance, and at a time Adam Scott’s Henry has broken up with new girlfriend Evie (Jennifer Garner).

As Henry is moonlighting again with Party Down, while teaching English and drama at a high school, an old flame walks in. Of course, it’s Lizzy Caplan (Casey) who could not be a part of the season due to her schedule.

Caplan and Party Down co-creators Rob Thomas and John Enbom spoke to RollingStone about the finale surprise.

"I was supposed to be in this season, then scheduling conflicts combined with strict Covid rules meant that it was going to be impossible for me to be a part of it. It was truly heartbreaking. It was something we’ve all been waiting for for so long. So then when they got in touch with me and said, “Hey, we can fly a splinter unit into New York to shoot this one little tag, we’ll sneak around. Are you up for it?” And I was like, “Obviously, obviously!” Having now watched the whole thing, personally, I’m devastated that I wasn’t there. But from a narrative perspective? High praise. A-plus.”

“Even though this was incredible to be able to pop in at the end, I still feel like I didn’t get to come back. But yes, it was nice to have this little secret.”

“I was probably a bit more concerned than I let on to people that they would think I wouldn’t want to come back, or they wouldn’t want to have me come back. I was as verbal as possible about how much it devastated me. And my castmates were very sweet about making me feel like I was a part of it. Even though I wasn’t there, I was in communication with them. So it’s very, very bittersweet.”