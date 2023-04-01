 
Prince Harry’s bitterness is the ‘human equivalent of the Mariana Trench’

By Web Desk
April 01, 2023

File Footage

The true depths Prince Harry’s have just been compared to the Mariana Trench.

These admissions and claims have been issued by royal commentator and journalist, Daniela Elser.

According to the NZ Herald, “Who would have thought that after more than two years of loudly enumerating his family’s various sins to the entire world; after an estimated 40 hours of media outings and an entire book, Harry would still be plumbing the depths of his anger and bitterness towards his family.”

“(He would have to be the human equivalent of the Mariana Trench when it comes to his unresolved resentment and hurt.”