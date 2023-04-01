Prince Harry might just ‘live to regret’ everything after ‘hurtful swipes’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about the consequences of his royal attacks, and how they may become ‘lifelong regrets’.



American journalist Sally Bedell Smith issued this warning to the Duke.

According to Express UK, Ms Smith claimed, “Well, I wish he hadn't. I really do.”

“There was a really interesting piece that Patty Davis wrote about in her memoir, in which she was very tough.”

“She was the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and she was very, very tough on them and she wrote in this essay [saying] that she later lived to regret it, and she wondered if Harry might feel the same way because...he said very hurtful things.”