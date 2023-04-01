Jennifer Aniston debunks ‘famous salad’ claims, ‘I and Courteney Cox ate same food every day’

File footage

Jennifer Aniston has finally revealed what she and her former co-star and longtime pal Courteney Cox ate on Friends’ set.



The actress also responded to viral videos of her ‘famous salad’ from the long-running sitcom and said, ‘that’s not true.’

Aniston, who recently made several media appearances while promoting her new film Murder Mystery 2, shared her favorite foods while filming Friends.

Speaking to Capital FM this week, the Morning Show actress described their go-to sandwiches and salads and debunked a false social media rumour about her ‘famous salad.’

Aniston said, “on the set of Friends I had a cobb salad. I’m trying to remember [what was in it], pecorino, turkey bacon, chicken, and garbanzo beans.”

Responding to the viral TikTok video from last year, the Just Go With It actress said, “That’s not true, not my salad. I don’t know where that has come from. It looks good, but it is not mine.”

Aniston went on to share that Cox liked to eat between breaks. “She will make a sandwich and she’ll put mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, sliced chicken and Fritos. And then she rolls it all up.”

Aniston played the iconic Rachel Green while Cox portrayed Monica Geller on the hit sitcom.