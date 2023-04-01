Prince Harry talks about the impact of Princess Diana death on his life

Prince Harry is opening up about having disturbing dreams about Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex admits that even after decades of his mother’s passing, he was not able to process the loss.
He pens: “At night I had the most elaborate dreams. They were essentially the same, though the scenarios and costumes were slightly different. Sometimes she’d orchestrate a triumphant return; other times I’d simply bump into her somewhere. A street corner. A shop. “
Harry adds: “She was always wearing a disguise—a big blond wig. Or big black sunglasses. And yet I’d always recognize her. I’d step forward, whisper: Mummy? Is it you? Before she could answer, before I could find out where she’d been, why she hadn’t come back, I’d snap awake.”
Princess Diana passed away in a Paris car accident in 1997.
Prince Harry is opening up about his feelings at the time of 9/11
Brooke Shields recalled a 'Friends' scene with Matt LeBlanc and her then-partner Andre Agassi's extreme reaction to it
Prince Harry talks about ordering alcoholic drink during a family outing
Prince Harry talks about role of Queen during family feasts
Britney Spears seemed in vacation mode with Cade Hudson after fueling split rumors with husband Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle is feeling grateful after she bagged a special award for her Spotify podcast Archetypes