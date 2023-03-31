Michelle Rodriguez on declining James Cameron’s offer for upcoming Avatar sequel

Michelle Rodriguez has recently elaborated on why she declined James Cameron’s offer for forthcoming Avatar sequel.
Michelle, who play the role of Marine pilot Captain Trudy Chacón in 2009's Avatar, revealed that James wanted to bring her character back from the dead in the new sequel.
“Dude, when I saw Jim recently, he was like, ‘I was thinking, What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in The Way of Water],’” said the actress.
Michelle continued, “I was like, ‘You can't do that – I died as a martyr’.”
The actress told the outlet, “’Jim, I came back in Resident Evil, I wasn't supposed to. I came back in Machete; I wasn't supposed to. I came back with Letty (in the Fast & Furious franchise), I wasn't supposed to’.”
“We can't do a fourth, that would be overkill!” remarked the actress.
Reflecting on all of her characters that came back, Michelle explained, “I guess they don't know what to do with the girl who doesn't have a boyfriend. ‘She doesn't have a boyfriend. Should we keep her alive, or kill her?’”
Ed Sheeran talks about one reality show he would like to do it on Jonathan Ross show
Daniel Radcliffe hosts Roundtable trans youth
He has been promoting his album on multiple music shows including Music Bank
Then Queen Consort Camilla placed a white rose at the memorial.
Miranda Kerr talks about her experience of motherhood
The engagement level for the account was their best yet as well