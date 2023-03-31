'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' coming soon on Netflix: Find Out When

The Super Mario Bros. is coming to Netflix in 2023 after its theatrical release on April 4.
The popular characters from the Nintendo franchise, be coming to the streaming giant by the end of 2023.
The movie comes from the studio of Despicable Me, which had released on Peacock after theatres and then on Netflix.
Therefore, The Super Mario Bros. movie will release on Peacock first; more likely in June or July 2023, and finally come to Netflix between October and December 2023, according to What's on Netflix.
The first window countries include U.S., Australia, Belgium, and South Korea.
Chris Pratt has lent voice to the titular Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. The remaining voice cast includes Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.
