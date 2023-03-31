Meghan Markle ‘can never be trusted’ amid ‘dwindling reserves of reality’

Meghan Markle cant be trusted, insiders fear, due to her ‘very strange relationship with reality.
This warning has been issued by Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis.
According to a report by the New York Post, Grigoriadis fears Meghan Markle has a “strange relationship to objective reality.”
She even went as far as to bash the duo for painting the press as a “monster requiring slaying” because it is ‘too convenient.
Was even quoted saying, “She has this warped reality, and then she marshals evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case.”
She described the Duchess of Sussex like a “striver” who aimed to become a “household name” and rise above her family’s
“shaggy-dog-tale” life.
So much so that it wound up becoming a battle against her own “authenticity.”
