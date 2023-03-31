Rihanna stayed in lavish rented home ahead of her Super Bowl 2023 performance 

Rihanna delivered her career’s successful Super Bowl Halftime show performance in February. It has been recently revealed that the pop star spent a whopping amount on her accommodation in Arizona ahead of the show.
According to TMZ reports, the Diamonds singer, 34, decided to live in a rental home, 30 miles distance from State Farm Stadium in Paradise Valley.
The outlet revealed that Rihanna stayed in a 6,400-square-foot home near Camelback Mountain for six nights.
Riri’s stay cost $85,000 per night, indicating that she spent more than $500,000 on the desert rental home.
Meanwhile, an Arizona man said Rihanna paid $500,000 to rent out his luxury home for a week while she prepared for her Super Bowl performance.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, Spyro Malaspinas, a 48-year-old cybersecurity expert, shared that he couldn't refuse the $500,000 offer to rent out his home for just one week.
"I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week," Malaspinas said, adding that the single payment was enough to pay off two years of his mortgage.
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during Super Bowl performance.
John Owen Lowe admits having doubts about working with dad Rob Lowe in 'Unstable'
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide
'Pathaan' faced boycott calls before its release due to Deepika Padukone's costume in 'Besharam Rang'
Ed Sheeran remembered late friend Jamal Edwards, 'everything started to fall into place'
As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea
James Gunn confirms he has not cast anyone as superman yet and is just making 'private lists’