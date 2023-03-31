Prince William should have ‘more empathy’ for Prince Harry’s trauma

Prince William is being called out for lacking empathy towards Prince Harry
These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Alexander Larman.
The admissions were shared during a chat with Us Weekly.
There, he claimed, “To publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you’re ever going to have.”
Mr Larman however, also believes the Royal Family wound up ‘fumbling’ over the Duke’s story and thus, shifts the blame on Prince William.
“I think that William should’ve given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood. He should’ve said, ‘We’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he had the most awful traumatic shock when his mother died so young. We know life has been hard for him’.”
The teaser was posted on March 31st and their tenth mini-album will be called 'FML'
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, 'Friends'
John Owen Lowe admits having doubts about working with dad Rob Lowe in 'Unstable'
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide
'Pathaan' faced boycott calls before its release due to Deepika Padukone's costume in 'Besharam Rang'
As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea