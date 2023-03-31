 
close
Friday March 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles to visit St Nikolai memorial to commemorate victims of Allied bombings

The issue of German suffering in World War II is historically and politically explosive.

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023
King Charles to visit St Nikolai memorial to commemorate victims of Allied bombings in Hamburg
King Charles to visit St Nikolai memorial to commemorate victims of Allied bombings in Hamburg

Berlin: Britain´s King Charles III will commemorate German victims of World War II Allied air raids on Friday, a gesture carrying great significance for both countries.

On the third and final day of his first state visit since ascending the throne, the monarch, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will visit the St Nikolai memorial in Hamburg, where he will lay a wreath.

The move in the ruins of a church will be unparalleled for a British sovereign.

During her visit to Dresden in 1992, eggs were flung at Charles´ late mother Queen Elizabeth II after she failed to get out of her car to lay a wreath at the rubble of the Frauenkirche -- a symbol of wartime destruction.

Germany´s biggest-selling daily Bild said Friday´s action by Charles "will be a silent gesture, a brief bow, a silent prayer. But that will say more than any speech".

The issue of German suffering in World War II is historically and politically explosive. (AFP)