King Charles to visit St Nikolai memorial to commemorate victims of Allied bombings

Berlin: Britain´s King Charles III will commemorate German victims of World War II Allied air raids on Friday, a gesture carrying great significance for both countries.
On the third and final day of his first state visit since ascending the throne, the monarch, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will visit the St Nikolai memorial in Hamburg, where he will lay a wreath.
The move in the ruins of a church will be unparalleled for a British sovereign.
During her visit to Dresden in 1992, eggs were flung at Charles´ late mother Queen Elizabeth II after she failed to get out of her car to lay a wreath at the rubble of the Frauenkirche -- a symbol of wartime destruction.
Germany´s biggest-selling daily Bild said Friday´s action by Charles "will be a silent gesture, a brief bow, a silent prayer. But that will say more than any speech".
The issue of German suffering in World War II is historically and politically explosive. (AFP)
Florence Pugh revealed became what she went through while preparing for her role in 'Midsommar'
Prince Harry felt guilty for not seeing without Princess Diana
Prince Harry felt Africa to be warmed than Britain, he admits
LFO member Brian “Brizz” Gillis dies at 47
The jury found on Thursday that Terry Sanderson was responsible for the 2016 ski collision
Prince William and Prince Harry took opponents together during group fights