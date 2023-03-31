 
close
Friday March 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Video: Meghan Markle’s son Archie taped dog walking in homemade video

Meghan Markle has just released a candid video of her son Archie walking the family dog alongside Lilibet

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another homemade video that shows off Archie walking the family dog, with Lilibet and parents in toe.

The video in question shows the little toddler walking behind his parents, inside a stable.

The video was shared in their Netflix docuseries tilted Harry & Meghan.

Video: Meghan Markle’s son Archie taped dog walking in homemade video

The couple’s dog Guy also joined in, and was kept on a short leash by the three-year-old.

He had on a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans and wellies.

Video: Meghan Markle’s son Archie taped dog walking in homemade video

While Archie was walking in of his own accord, Lilibet was sitting atop Harry’s shoulders. 