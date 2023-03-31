Australia: Statement issued on King Charles coronation

The Australian Prime Minister on Thursday announced the delegation which will attend the coronation of the King of Australia on 6 May.
King Charles III's coronation will be held on May 6, months after he became the monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
A pro-monarchy group has launched an online petition, demanding the Australian government also celebrate the coronation of King Charles.
Below is the full statement issued by the Australian government:
