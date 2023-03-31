Prince Harry felt 'wrong' to enjoy place Princess Diana 'despised'

Prince Harry feels the presence of Princess Diana during ski trips.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals however, he felt guilty for leaving his mother behind as he went on solo trips with King Charles.
He pens: “I loved skiing and I was good at it. But once Mummy was in my thoughts, I was buried under my own private avalanche of emotions. And questions.”
Harry adds: “Is it wrong to enjoy a place that Mummy despises? Am I being mean to her if I have fun today on these slopes? Am I a bad son for feeling excited to get on the chairlift W alone with Pa? Will Mummy understand that I miss her and Willy but also enjoy having Pa briefly to myself?”
