Prince Harry was taught to maintain 'discreet distance' with the public

Prince Harry was taught to always keep his distance from the public.
The Duke of Sussex notes as a Royal, he has always been taught to stay away from the general public.
He pens: “As a royal, you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them. Distance was right, distance was safe, distance was survival.”
He adds: “Distance was an essential bit of being royal, no less than standing on the balcony, waving to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, your family all around you”
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has shared a statement to the Archewell Foundation website after being honoured with...
Netflix anime series reunites Michael Cera, Chris Evans and more, from the film 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World'
King Charles’ infamous ‘sausage fingers’ have left an expert worried about his condition worsening
Sports Documentaries coming soon on Netflix
Prince Harry's appearance at the court comes amid his father King Charles's history-making address to the German...
King Charles cracked up after being presented with a crown made out of cake in Germany