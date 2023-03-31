 
Friday March 31, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry was taught to maintain 'discreet distance' with the public

Prince Harry speaks about the distance between the royal family and the general public

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023
Prince Harry was taught to maintain discreet distance with the public

Prince Harry was taught to always keep his distance from the public.

The Duke of Sussex notes as a Royal, he has always been taught to stay away from the general public.

He pens: “As a royal, you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them. Distance was right, distance was safe, distance was survival.”

He adds: “Distance was an essential bit of being royal, no less than standing on the balcony, waving to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, your family all around you”