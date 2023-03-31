Adriana Lima's brings her lookalike daughters in a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Adriana Lima brought her lookalike daughters in a rare family red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

On March 23, Adriana Lima attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with her entire family.

As per Enews, the model was joined by her boyfriend Andre Lemmers and children. Her daughters Valentina, 13, and Sienna, 10, whom she shares with ex Marko Jarić, garnered a lot of attention from cameras.

Valentina and Sienna smiled for the cameras as they had matching white bags and Nike Dunk Highs shoes, on.

Adriana, herself, was dressed in an all-black outfit, including a chic blazer, heels, and a handbag.

The public family appearance comes despite the 41-year-old model being known for keeping her family life under wraps as she only shares her modeling photos on Instagram.



