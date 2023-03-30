Meghan Markle honoured with Gracie Award for Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle has been named as winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast Archetypes.



The Duchess of Sussex is being recognised for her role as a podcast host, while Katie Couric for her namesake show "Next Question" and Alex Cooper for "Call Her Daddy".

Prince Harry's wife has shared a statement to the Archewell Foundation website after being honoured with the award, saying: "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

The Gracies celebrate individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment. The winners will be celebrated at a gala event at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23, which will see a special tribute to women directors following a record number of submissions.

The former Hollywood star previously described Archetypes as "a labor of love" after the show won the People's Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022, saying: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."