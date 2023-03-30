King Charles presented with bizarre crown in Germany

file footage

King Charles reportedly cracked up during his latest royal trip to Germany after being presented with a crown made up of cake, reported Mirror UK.



The monarch, currently in Germany on a state visit, went to the Brodowin Farm in Brandenburg on the second day of his trip, where he was shown the crown made out of white chocolate and Victoria sponge.

According to the reports, the crown cake took chef Antje Neumann a full 21 hours to make and weighed a whopping ten kilos!

King Charles was left surprised and visibly moved by the creation, even cutting a slice and tasting it before saying: “This is brilliant, it must have taken you weeks. This is seriously good cake!”

The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier was in equally good spirits, and replied: “It might be the model for your crown.”

Charles’ visit to the farm just hours after he delivered what is being called a ‘historic’ speech at the Bundestag in which he talked of the special ties between the UK and Germany; he even received a standing ovation.