Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny appear confirming their romance during sushi date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny left nothing to remain suspicious abut their new romantic journey as the new lovebirds appeared confirming their affair during sushi date in Los Angeles.

After a string of secret meet-ups this year, Jenner and Bunny appeared to make their romance public as they were seen getting cozy on a date Wednesday evening.

The super model and her singer rumoured beau were seen together at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles. The two were spotted openly "locking lips", according to a Thursday report from Us Weekly.

They were also 'packing on the PDA' as if they didn't care who noticed them in the busy Japanese restaurant. Sushi Fumi is a 'minimalist' Japanese restaurant that is located on LaCienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, and is not far from Beverly Hills.

They were last seen on a date last week when they were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood early Sunday morning.

An insider told People that the 26-year-old model and the Ojitos Lindos hitmaker, 29, had been introduced by mutual friends several weeks before they enjoyed PDA-filled moments together.