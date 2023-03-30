Brooklyn Beckham admits he’s ‘not a chef’ after facing backlash on his cooking videos

Brooklyn Beckham has left his fans shocked after admitting he’s not a chef as he faced criticism and backlash over his cooking videos.
Brooklyn, who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, previously shared a string of kitchen videos and offered advice to his millions of followers.
However, the 24-year-old has now appeared to say goodbye to his budding career. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn initiated a question-and-answer session with his 15.1 million fans.
One fan asked, "Are you chef? [sic]," to which Brooklyn responded: "NOPE x but food is my passion," alongside a red heart emoticon.
Brooklyn’s response came just hours after he shared a picture making spaghetti bolognese which sparked a reaction online after fans noticed a wine cork in the pan too.
During the Q & A session, Brooklyn later hit back at a troll who asked, "Why you so stupid [sic]," as he clapped back: "That's nice xx have a great day sir."
Brooklyn was previously criticized by his followers for his use of expensive ingredients and basic recipes while cooking for Instagram viewers.
