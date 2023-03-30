‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director details Arctic shoot after Tom Cruise denied helicopter landing

Tom Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently under production. Film director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that the movie's brutal but beautiful Arctic filming schedule has been completed.

In a new Instagram post, the franchise director shared a behind-the-scenes and wrote, “This crew has faced more than a few extremes over these three years of shooting all around the world. We came here ready to face our greatest challenge yet and we discovered a place of incomprehensible contradictions; more beautiful than brutal, more majestic than menacing, more calming than cold, more fragile than frozen.”

“We did what the environment told us to do and were granted more than we ever could have hoped for.

“Though not for the faint of heart, it is a place that will change you forever, so long as you remember: You don’t beat the Arctic. The Arctic lets you win,” he wrote.

McQuarrie concluded the post by thanking a number of companies that made the extreme filming locations possible.

The post comes after reports that Cruise, 60, was denied of helicopter landings on Svalbard, the Arctic Archipelago, for the shooting of Mission Impossible upcoming installment.

The authorities in Norwegian territory of Svalbard said the helicopter will disturb the local wildlife.