Adele reveals she once drank four bottles of wine during lockdown

File footage

Adele revealed that she once drank four bottles of wine before lunch time in lockdown during her concert over the weekend.

The Easy On Me singer, 34, made the confession while sipping a glass of wine on stage during her Vegas residency show on Saturday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele told the crowd, “I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11 a.m. and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were.”

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically,” the musician added, according to The Sun.

The Hello singer previously told Oprah Winfrey how she stopped drinking after her estranged father, Mark Evans, died from bowel cancer in May 2021.

“That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” Adele had said.

Adele, during her final show in Vegas, surprisingly announced that she is extending her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 shows running up until November. She will also be releasing a concert film.