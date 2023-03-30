Prince Harry warns UK is ‘totally doomed’ if legal war is lost

File Footage

Prince Harry has just warned that the entire country is doomed if he winds up losing the privacy case in the UK.



This statement has been issued as part of a joint claim, and was revealed to the public this Tuesday.

According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex told UK courts, “If the defendant, the owner of various national newspapers, including the Daily Mail which, by its own definition, is the most influential and popular newspaper in the UK, can evade justice without there being a trial of my claims then what does that say about the industry as a whole and the consequences for our great country.”

“Unfair is not a big enough word to describe the fact that Associated is trying at this early stage to prevent me from bringing my claim.”

“If the most influential newspaper company can successfully evade justice, then in my opinion the whole country is doomed.”