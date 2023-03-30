'Slow Horses' writer offers hints about season 3

Slow Horses writer Will Smith opened up about the hit Apple TV+ series season 3.

Speaking to virginradio.co.uk, the writer offered some hints about the espionage thriller.

"I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say about that, but I could say that somebody very close to the Slow Horses is putting them in a great deal of danger. But I'm really looking forward to people seeing a really exciting series, some great new characters and some old favourites.

It's just important to me that, you know, we keep the quality up and keep people engaged and hope people feel we do the books justice, and it seems that we are," he added.

The 51-year-old also responded on the pressures to keep up the series standards, "I wear a lot of hats. You know, it's like, it'll be kind of on the same day, I can be kind of in the writers room for one series while I'm in the edit for the other and then going down to set for another. So there's always at least three things going on at once."