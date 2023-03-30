Brad Pitt sells sprawling L.A. mansion after 30 years amid Angelina Jolie legal battle

Brad Pitt officially sold his Los Angeles home after nearly 30 years of owning the property and where he lived with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children.

The Babylon star, 59, found the buyer for his sprawling estate in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz.

Previously, a real-estate source confirmed to People Magazine that he was trying to unload the expansive property for about $40 million in January.

The Oscar-winning actor first purchased the property from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million.

Over the years, he went on to purchase adjacent lots to the original home, expanding his property with a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.

According to the source, Pitt decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he’s “looking for something smaller” in the L.A. area.

The Fight Club actor and his ex-wife Jolie, 47, raised their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — in that same home until they split in 2016.

The former couple were announced legally single in 2019 but have been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the divvying of their financial assets, including another impressive property: their Château Miraval estate in the South of France.