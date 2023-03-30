Prince Harry talks about encounter of lioness with Namibia

Prince Harry is shedding light on an unusual encounter with a lioness during his serving time in Namibia.

The Duke of Sussex, who was still in the armed forces at the time, witnessed the anima falling right at his feet.

He pens in Spare: “I looked back: The lioness was standing before me. Resurrected. She stumbled forward. It’s OK, the doctor said. It’s OK. She fell again, right at my feet. Goodnight, sweet princess.”

Speaking about a doctor and an explorer on his trip, Harry continues: “The doctor said, Sorry about that. Don’t be. We returned to camp. Everyone climbed into their tents, their trucks, except me. I returned to my mat by the fire. You’re joking, they all said. What about the lions? We just saw proof that there are lions out here, boss. Pf .”

“Trust me. That lioness isn’t going to hurt anybody. In fact she’s probably watching over us,” Harry noted.