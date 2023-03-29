Meghan Markle given honest advice by Paul O'Grady before her marriage to Prince Harry

Paul O'Grady, who died on Wednesday at the age of 67, had reportedly given a blunt warning to Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

The late comedian, who had a very close relationship with the royal family, gave tips on how to avoid 'riling' the late Queen and warned the former Suits star about using too many 'non-UK words'.

The iconic TV and radio star, who enjoyed close friendship with Camilla, spoke to the Duchess of Sussex to give her some important pointers on royal life, saying that the Queen was "easy to get on with" and "likes a good laugh".

More importantly, he gave Meghan some tips on what to avoid so that she didn't "rile" her grandmother-in-law. His main advice to the former Hollywood star was to "be totally honest with the Queen" as she is a "straight-talking" person.

Paul said that he advised Meghan that it could "cause a divide" if she used too many "non-UK words" and that she should "try to avoid too many Americanisms".

Telling TV Times what he advised, he explained: "Always remember to say 'lavatory', not 'bathroom', otherwise you will really rile her!"

Opening up on his bond with Queen Consort, he told MailOnline: "Camilla's a really funny woman. You can have a great laugh with her and you don't feel like you're on ceremony. I always get a big hug and kiss from her, too, which always shocks everybody."