Zayn Malik wants to see ‘where things go’ with Selena Gomez

An inside source has just stepped forward with some insight into Zayn Malik’s relationship with Selena Gomez amid dating rumors.
The insider started the chat off by addressing the rumored relationship between the duo.
They started by telling Us Weekly, “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her.”
“He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”
The source also added that the two don’t seem “super serious” at the moment, so “she’s free to see other people.”
“However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go,” the insider also added before concluding.
