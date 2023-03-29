Aditya Roy Kapur recalls meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston: 'It meant a lot'

Aditya Roy Kapur's meeting with Tom Hiddleston was a surprise

Aditya Roy Kapur shares his interaction with The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston at the screening of its Indian version in London.

Aditya, while talking to Indiatoday, he said that meeting Tom was a surprise for him but he feels good that he liked the show.

The Ashiqui 2 actor added: "There was a screening in London for him (Tom) and a few other people who had created the original show and our directors Sandeep and Priyanka were there. I had no idea actually about the screening, it was at the last minute that Sandeep told me about Tom being there and that it was happening. So they called me after watching the show to tell me how it was. It was a bit of a surprise for me, but it really felt good that he enjoyed the show, he had some kind words to say about the show. It meant a lot that the original show makers liked and enjoyed it."

Aditya was further asked if the audience is going to witness a crossover between the two. He replied: "I don't know about a crossover, but it was really nice. We shall manifest it."

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently waiting for the release of his next film Gumraah that is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film. He will playing a dual role in thriller drama. The film is slated to release on April 7.