Prince Harry London appearance ‘evidence’ he won’t ‘let go’ royal family’s ‘past mistakes’

Prince Harry made a surprise visit at London High Court on Monday, March 27th, 2023, amid his legal battle with against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

According to Australian commentator, Daniela Elser the royal had the “rarest of the rare facial expressions” in contrast to his “trademark glower” which was replaced by an “actual grin.”

“The Duke of Sussex’s presence in London this week, the fact he flew 10 and a half hours to ensure that the world’s attention was on what is going on inside court 76, is definitive proof that the man is just not going to stop,” she wrote in the column for news.com.au.

She claimed that there was an ulterior motive to the duke’s visit since he could have been part of the trial from his California home as well.

“What has become clear this week is that Harry’s tell-all Spare wasn’t his final, parting shot in his fight against the Palace. Instead, the Duke is only going to continue waging his one-man war,” she reasoned.

“Confirmation of this came on the second day of the preliminary hearing, when Harry, via a witness statement, accused the royal family of covering up phone hacking, saying: ‘The institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time.’”

She added that despite publishing his tell-all memoir, Spare, the Duke seems to be ready to spill more beans and “have another go.”

“The man seems physically incapable of opening his mouth and not taking a pot shot at his relatives,” said Elser.

“Harry’s London appearance is cold, hard evidence that even after Netflix and Spare, even in the face of all the consequences, he has no intention of retreating or deciding to let go of past royal family mistakes, as he sees them.”