Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deemed ‘toxic’ by Hollywood royalty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being dropped by Hollywood royalty like hot potatoes, with a royal author suggesting that A-listers now think of them as ‘toxic’ rather than the ‘golden couple’.
Author Lisa M Davies, who penned a satirical book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Express UK that Hollywood bigwigs and US politicians have been ‘distancing themselves’ from the royal couple.
Davies explained: “What I have observed is that on December 8, 2022, they were the golden couple with the Midas touch that had every door flung open for them and hordes of groupies – from the LA royalty like Ellen and Oprah to the unwashed masses that saw them as some Jeanne D’Arc noble figure fighting for the poor and oppressed…”
She continued: “But by the time I finished the book they were shunned and ridiculed as pariahs... and it is getting worse for them.”
Davies went on to add: “I think the Americans see them very clearly now. The movers and shakers that they glommed on to - politicians, movie stars, humanitarians, movie moguls, publishers, billionaires - have dropped them. I think they are deemed toxic.”
The author then stated tersely: “I think Meghan and Harry are toast. Burnt toast.”
Davies also compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Icarus, saying that their situation is a “clear remake of the story of Icarus who, like Meghan and Harry, and fuelled by hubris, flew too close to the sun”.
