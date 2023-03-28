 
close
Tuesday March 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry appears in court for second day in privacy case

Prince Harry, alongwith pop superstar Elton John, made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court on Monday

By Web Desk
March 28, 2023
Prince Harry appears in court for second day in privacy case
Prince Harry appears in court for second day in privacy case

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared for a second day at London's High Court on Tuesday for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Harry, alongwith pop superstar Elton John, made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court.

Others taking part in the legal action include actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost as well as John´s husband David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence -- the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence -- and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.