Prince Harry appears in court for second day in privacy case

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared for a second day at London's High Court on Tuesday for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.



Earlier on Monday, Prince Harry, alongwith pop superstar Elton John, made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court.

Others taking part in the legal action include actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost as well as John´s husband David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence -- the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence -- and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.