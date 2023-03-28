Chapter 5 conceivable after 'John Wick: Chapter 4' box office knockout

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the anticipated final chapter of the franchise, but global box office success has left Lionsgate motion picture group chair, Joe Drake ruminating a fifth.

The Keanu Reeves starrer, directed by Chad Stahelski registered a huge $73.8 million domestically after immaculate reviews and an A CinemaScore from audiences. The film impressed just as much overseas, where the movie debuted to a resounding $67.6 million from 71 markets for a global start of $141.4 million, a series record on all fronts.

Making a fifth installment of John Wick is no small challenge considering the story at the end of Chapter 4. However Lionsgate’s Drake told The Hollywood Reporter that a John Wick 5 is no longer unthinkable.

“There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways,” said Drake.

“We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee.”

It’s an impending U-turn for the creative team, as director Stahelski and Reeves were fairly certain this was the last part.

“Keanu and Chad, rightly so, are very protective about never screwing with the audience. So we certainly have our work cut out for us … Keanu is so beloved and that character is so beloved; that’s not lost on him.”