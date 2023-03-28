'Fast X' star Brie Larson confirms fan theory about her character in film

Fast X star Brie Larson has confirmed fan theory that she portrays Mr. Nobody's daughter in the feature.
Played by Kurt Russell, Mr. Nobody has been featured in several Fast & Furious movies, the latest being snippets in Fast 9. Speaking about her character in the film to Total Film, Larson said:
"Tess is Mr. Nobody's daughter. She is technically Agency, but she's kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn't go along with the way that the Agency's headed now that her father isn't there."
"She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she's gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust."
She continued: "What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it's an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that's family for life."
Fast X also known as Fast & Furious 10 is an upcoming American action film directed by Louis Leterrier from a screenplay by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, and Dan Mazeau.
It is the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise and a sequel to F9.The film stars an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.
