Priyanka Chopra reveals 'she was was looking for a way out of Bollywood': Here's why

Priyanka was being pushed to the corner in Bollywood

India's famous actress Priyanka Chopra moved to the USA to work despite having a strong fan following in Bollywood.

Until now, she never spoke about the matter, but she has now finally opened up and shared the real reason of doing so.

In her latest podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, PC was asked: “So how do you decide you want to even put yourself through that? Why'd you decide to put yourself through that and then what was it?”

“I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe”, said Priyanka.

She went on to say: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Chopra revealed at the time she was looking a way out of Bollywood, she received a call from Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits who offered a music opportunity in the USA.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it”, added the Quantico actress.

This music opportunity took her to Hollywood and made her renowned personality there.

Priyanka Chopra got a chance to work with Pharrel Williams, Pitbull and Will.I.Am on her first catch. She also met Jay Z. Later, she also tried out for acting opportunities and ended up getting a lead role in Quautico, reports Pinkvilla.