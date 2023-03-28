Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco dismiss divorce rumours with latest move

Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco have dismissed rumours of separation with their latest appearance together at an event recently.

Princess Charlene attended the Monaco Women Forum Awards along with her husband last week.

The mother of two looked stunning in a silver Akris dress as the royal posed beside Prince Albert.

However, a body language expert claimed the royal couple looked a little tense.

Judi James told Express UK, there was tension in the air while the couple posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have denied rumours of their divorce, and dubbed these reports "malicious."

The report quoted the spokesperson as saying, “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."

Rumours were rife Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco could be on the verge of separating after nearly 12 years together after the French magazine claimed the prince and princess are in the process of separation.

Charlene and Albert married in July 2011 and the royal couple share two children together ---eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.