'John Wick: Chapter 4' actress revealed impressive fact about Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4 star Rina Sawayama shared an impressive thing about co-actor Keanu Reeves.

Sawayama made her film debut with John Wick: Chapter 4, though the actor has already made a name for herself in the music industry with genre-bending releases like her 2020 album Sawayama and 2022's Hold The Girl.

In a conversation with USA Today, the Japanese-British artist told that Reeves "knew that it was my first movie and looked after me a lot."

"I threw out my back during the first week and he made sure that everything was available for me to get better," Sawayama added.

Sawayama plays Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, the concierge of the Osaka Continental, who defends it alongside her father Shimazu played by legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

With its release on March 24, 2023 John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned amazing reviews from the fans and critics.

The movie had its highest Thursday opening on domestic box office, making it the franchise's best one.