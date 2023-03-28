Prince Harry admitted media would 'protect' William as Rose Hanury romance looms

Prince Harry is thought to have spilled the beans on Prince William's alleged extramarital affair, speculate fans.

Speaking to the cameras for his Netflix docuseries Meghan & Harry, the Duke of Sussex revealed lies were told to "protect [his] brother."

"They [the media and the royal family] were happy to lie to protect my brother," he said. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meghan then added: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

The statements are now making round on the internet as William has been claimed to have spent 2019 Valentine's Day night with Rose Hanbury behind Kate Middleton's back.

Commenting on the fiasco, Twitter adds: "I know Prince William is not even trying to hide his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury these day, but giving her a pearl necklace in the middle of a busy restaurant is pushing it a little far."

UK media outlets allege the Prince of Wales “spent Valentine's Day with Rose Hanbury who is a friend of Kate's.”

“They (William and Rose) were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together,” the outlet’s report stated, supporting their source by highlighting that just a few days prior to the loved-up holiday, The Daily Mail had reported.