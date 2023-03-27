K-pop band Red Velvet confirm tour dates

Following the concert in Seoul, they will travel to around ten cities around the world

K-pop group Red Velvet’s agency SM Entertainment released the tour dates and cities for their upcoming world tour. Their 2023 global tour will be called Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V.



The group announced their first tour after over three years on March 3rd which will take off after a two-night show at the legendary KSPO Dome on April 1st and 2nd. Following the concert in Seoul, they will travel to around ten cities around the world for a total of 13 concerts.

The places included in the tour will be Singapore, Bangkok, Yokohama, Manila, Paris, Jakarta, London, Berlin and Amsterdam. This will be their first-ever tour in the European continent.

Additionally, they will also go on to perform at the Primavera Sound 2023 music festival in Spain following their world tour. This will make them the first-ever K-pop group to be invited to the event.