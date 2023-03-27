Prince Harry to stay in Frogmore Cottage as he arrives in UK?

Prince Harry, who appeared at London High Court on Monday as legal proceedings begin in a privacy case, will reportedly stay at official residence in Windsor during his visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, according to reports, will move to Frogmore Cottage after attending the hearing.

Frogmore Cottage is set to remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks. It is located just a short walk away from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince and Princess Kate live with their children.

King Charles has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "to vacate" Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their full-time royal duties and relocated California, are arranging to move the rest of their belongings out of the cottage and have them shipped to the U.S.

There are also speculations that Harry will prefer to stay at his friend and won't go to the Palace until King Charles invites him to meet.