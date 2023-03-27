Prince Harry to stay in Frogmore Cottage as he arrives in UK?

Prince Harry, who appeared at London High Court on Monday as legal proceedings begin in a privacy case, will reportedly stay at official residence in Windsor during his visit to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex, according to reports, will move to Frogmore Cottage after attending the hearing.
Frogmore Cottage is set to remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks. It is located just a short walk away from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince and Princess Kate live with their children.
King Charles has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "to vacate" Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their full-time royal duties and relocated California, are arranging to move the rest of their belongings out of the cottage and have them shipped to the U.S.
There are also speculations that Harry will prefer to stay at his friend and won't go to the Palace until King Charles invites him to meet.
Prince Harry's UK's return raises hope for Coronation attendance
The music video shows a bright concept for the group with an elegant and Hollywoodesque concept
Adele's extended Las Vegas residency run begins June 16 and runs through Nov. 4
They will be releasing the MV teaser for their title track on April 16th
Prince Harry advised to repair his fractured relationship with William, King Charles
Taylor Swift and Marcus Mumford performed 'Cowboy Like Me' live for the first time