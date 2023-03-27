Taylor Swift makes her way up on the Billboard 200

The album has claimed the No. 3 spot on the chart which lists top albums

American singer Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has made its way up on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has claimed the No. 3 spot on the chart which lists top albums.

Taylor has dominated the charts since the release of Midnights in October 2022. She actually went on to make Billboard history by claiming all of the top ten spots on the Hot 100 chart, something that has never before happened in the chart’s 64-year history.

Records for several simultaneous top ten tracks and the most top ten hits were previously taken by The Beatles who held the top five songs and Michael Jackson who earned around seven tracks in the top ten with his album Thriller.

The year before, popular rapper Drake held nine out of the ten spots on the chart with his album Certified Lover Boy but over a year later, his records were broken by Taylor.