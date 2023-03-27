Prince Harry may use UK visit to repair relationship with King Charles, William

Prince Harry, who's in the UK to attend a hearing in his claim against a media group, may use his visit to repair his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

In his best-selling book Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted his relationship with William has become strained over the years. He also recalled an alleged physical altercation between him and his elder brother in 2019.

Harry, in an interview with ITV, said: "Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," adding that "at the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me."

Now, Harry has arrived in the UK to attend a four-day preliminary hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, raising hope of repairing his fractured relationship with the royal family before the Coronation.

Some royal fans and experts have advised the Duke to make amends with his royal relatives to send a positive message to the world about their unity.

A source has claimed, "William still loves his brother but won't meet the Duke this time as he fears Harry would cell all his efforts of making amends as he did in the past."



The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly unlikely to see Harry in person over the next few days, despite the fact the Duke is likely going to stay at Frogmore Cottage - which is set to remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks.



Some media outlets, citing sources, claim it is also unlikely the Duke will meet King Charles over the coming days as the monarch is too busy.

