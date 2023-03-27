Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she plans Miami move post Gerard Piqué split

File footage

Shakira may have a new man in her life and is planning a move to Miami to be closer to him, according to the latest reports.



The Columbian singer-songwriter, 46, who has finally decided to move on from a painful breakup with her partner Gerard Piqué, is already moving to Florida after signing a child custody agreement with him.

Latest reports reveal that Shakira could now have another reason (a mystery man) to hurry her move to Miami.

The reports also claimed that Shakira and her latest love interest met several months ago before she penned her latest diss song targeting Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

“It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months,” stated the report.

Shakira has not commented on the Spanish reports yet.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022. They were together for 11 years.