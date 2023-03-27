Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should know there’s ‘no such thing as a free lunch’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘pushing it too far’ and would do good to remember that there is no such thing as a free lunch.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She told News.com.au, “You know that old Hollywood adage, there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Turns out that there is also no such thing as a string-free content deal, even for a duke and duchess.”

This has come in light of the fact that “we will have to wait until much later this year to finally see the new season of The Crown and to see how sensitively, or not, they handle Diana’s death.”