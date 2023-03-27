HBO CEO Bloys would like the US to declare Kate Winslet ‘national treasure’

HBO and HBO Max Chairman and CEO Bloys told delegates during a trip to France that he would appreciate it if the US would declare Kate Winslet a national treasure.



“If the US could make her a national treasure I would like to do that,” he said, to laughs and applause in the room. “I think she’s great and the dailies I’ve seen of the show are fantastic.”

In February, HBO released a first look of Mare of Easttown star Winslet in The Palace, which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an dictatorial regime as it begins to unravel. Cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

He also revealed how HBO domestic is now trying to work closer with its international counterparts on programing following the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery last year.

Winslet is widely known for her work in independent films, particularly period dramas, and for her portrayals of headstrong and intricate women. She has received numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards. Time magazine named Winslet one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2009 and 2021.