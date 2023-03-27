Orlando Bloom, Ukrainian President discuss humanitarian aid projects

"Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Orlando Bloom, who is also a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations children's organization UNICEF, visited a children's centre in Kyiv on Sunday.



The British actor also met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Later, taking to Instagram, Bloom said, "I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there.

"But today, I was fortunate to hear children's laughter at a UNICEF-supported Spilno centre, a safe, warm, and nurturing space for children to play, learn and receive psychosocial support."

In the joint post, Zelenskiy said, “During the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children. @unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.”



