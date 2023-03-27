 
Monday March 27, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ‘there’s nothing trailer trash in’ King Charles’ motives

Experts are sure ‘there is nothing trailer trash about the way’ King Charles deals with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By Web Desk
March 27, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just hailed King Charles for having handled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with delicacy.

TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen brought these admissions to light.

She shared it all with the Daily Star and started by admitting, “Oh for goodness sake, as a grandfather and head of my own dynasty, there's always going to be some falling out.”

“My only take on all of this is I think the King and the palace are doing an incredibly cool job and accepting the fact there is dissent in the ranks and getting on with it.”

“It's about a much bigger picture, it's going to be Harry and Meghan's choice [if they attend the coronation] and ultimately the critical thing is they're invited.”

“What is important is they're not having a big family falling out, there is nothing trailer trash about the way it's going and I think it's been done with incredible delicacy.”