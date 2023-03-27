Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never be a large part’ of the Coronation

File Footage

Experts have just warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against expecting any major role during the Coronation.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He made the admissions while speaking to OK! and warned that the Sussexes will never be front and center.



This is because the Firm wants to make sure “this will be organised in a way that protects the dignity of an occasion which has deep religious significance.”

“The British are uniquely good at orchestrating and arranging ceremonial events, which will be reflected.”

In order to make sure the event goes on without a hitch, following Harry and Meghan’s backlash, King Charles seems to have cornered them off from any “important role.”

The expert even added that Princess Kate and Prince William will be put front and center for this very reason.