'Shazam' star speaks out against critics for bad reviews 

Shazam Fury of the Gods star Marta Milans doubled down her criticism against critics for giving a thumbs-down to DC film.
The 40-year-old actor thinks that critics’ “political agenda” led to its low scores.
Speaking to The Direct, Milans said, “I know that there is a lot of politics involved and a lot of hardcore fans of one side, on the other side, a lot of haters on the internet.”
“A lot of critics feel like they have a political agenda rather than actually sitting and watching the film and enjoying it,” the actor added.
The 40-year-old continued, “We’re not trying to push any agenda,” she added. “We’re not trying to prove any point. And I don’t know what it is about, I don’t know if it’s our society nowadays that celebrating fun isn’t good enough.
“A movie that is, you just go, and you feel good about it, and you have a good laugh, and you see the Shazamily, that seems to be good enough for some people,” she concluded.
Milans played Rosa Vasquez, mother, to the Shazam family, in the movie.
