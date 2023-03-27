 
Monday March 27, 2023
'Shazam' performed poorly at box-office and critics also took a swipe at the DC film

By Web Desk
March 27, 2023
'Shazam' star speaks out against critics for bad reviews 

Shazam Fury of the Gods star Marta Milans doubled down her criticism against critics for giving a thumbs-down to DC film.

The 40-year-old actor thinks that critics’ “political agenda” led to its low scores.

Speaking to The Direct, Milans said, “I know that there is a lot of politics involved and a lot of hardcore fans of one side, on the other side, a lot of haters on the internet.”

“A lot of critics feel like they have a political agenda rather than actually sitting and watching the film and enjoying it,” the actor added.

The 40-year-old continued, “We’re not trying to push any agenda,” she added. “We’re not trying to prove any point. And I don’t know what it is about, I don’t know if it’s our society nowadays that celebrating fun isn’t good enough.

“A movie that is, you just go, and you feel good about it, and you have a good laugh, and you see the Shazamily, that seems to be good enough for some people,” she concluded.

Milans played Rosa Vasquez, mother, to the Shazam family, in the movie.