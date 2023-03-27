King Charles should pass on throne to Prince William, royal fans react to monarch’s latest move

King Charles should pass throne to Prince William, royal fans react to monarch’s latest move

Royal fans have reacted as King Charles sparked debate on abdication with his latest move ahead of his coronation in May.

According to Daily Express, King Charles is said to have told royal aides that he will not attend any royal duties after 6pm on the eve of the Coronation.

The publication posted the news with title “King Charles to retire early on eve of the Coronation to ensure he's 'well rested'”.

The King’s latest move sparked debate about abdication and some wanted the monarch to retire permanently.

One fan said, “He definitely should retire!.”

Another commented, “I wish Charles would just retire permanently”.

“It is tragic, in some way, that Charles only became king when he was 73. The best he can hope for is to be a transition figure to pass on the throne to William and Catherine,” one more said.

The fourth said, “Should King Charles abdicate as predicted by some psychics and astrologers.

“People want to see Prince William as their king.”